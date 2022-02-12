Jamia Millia Islamia to reopen campus in phase-wise manner; dates likely soon

The administration of Jamia Millia Islamia University is in talks to reopen the university in a phased manner. The definite date for reopening will be announced by the varsity after an administrative meeting scheduled on February 14.

Talking to indianexpress.com, Chief Proctor of the university Waseem Ahmad Khan informed that the university has made all necessary provisions for the reopening of campus and a definite date is likely to be announced by next week.

“As the university was closed for students from the last two years, fresh tenders had to be floated for canteen, hostel and other facilities. All the procedures are in progress and a decision will be made keeping in mind the safety of over 25,000 students enrolled with the varsity,” Khan informed.

“In the first phase, as said by the vice-chancellor, PhD scholars who are in their last year, physiotherapy students, dentistry and final-year students will be given priority. The library facilities will also be operational in a department-wise preference,” Khan added.

Talking about the recent protests by the students for reopening of varsity campus, Khan said that while some students have been protesting to resume offline classes, others argue that the ongoing semester should be completed in online mode.

“I have received several email requests from students urging that the campus should not be reopened in the middle of an ongoing semester. While some students cite academic reasons others present financial instability to return to campus,” Khan said.

Mohsin Alam, a student of Jamia Millia Islamia, said that the university should give them substantial time to make arrangements to return to campus. “The varsity should consider that most of the enrolled students are from different parts of the country. We need to make travel arrangements to return to campus. A marginal time should be provided to make necessary arrangements” Alam emphasised.