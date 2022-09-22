Jamia Millia Islamia to release first merit list on September 26

By Nini Benny

Jamia Millia Islamia’s tentative schedule for admission to the Undergraduate programs on the basis of CUET -2022 was released today.

The list of selected candidates will be published on the grounds of the final CUET 2022 ranks. It will be based on merit and in accordance with the Muslim minority policy of JMI.

After the declaration of results, selected candidates are requested to appear for physical verification of documents on scheduled dates to complete their admission process.

The first list of selected candidates is set to be released on the September 26. The applicants are expected to appear for document verification between the September 29 to October 1. Upon the completion of the process, the confirmation of their admission to the university will be finalised.

The second list will be declared on the October 6 followed by the verification process scheduled from the October 10 to 12. The third list will be published on the October 17 and selected applicants can appear on October 20 to 21 for paperwork verification.

The fourth and final list will be released on the October 26 only in the case of the availability of seats for the respective courses. Selected students can get their documents verified on the October 28 and 31.