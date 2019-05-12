Jamia Millia Islamia to provide free UPSC coaching, check how to apply

Jamia Millia Islamia’s Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) has announced admission for the next batch of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirants. Desired candidates can apply online at the official website, jmicoe.in or at the centre till June 25, 2019.

RCA, since its inception, has been providing free coaching to produce successful civil servants each year. Last year, the third rank holder in Civil Services-2018 exam, Junaid Ahmad was also coached by RCA. Apart from Ahmad, nearly 245 candidates trained by the academy were selected in other central and provincial services.

The entrance test to secure admission at RCA will happen across 12 centres which have been identified in the following cities- Delhi, Srinagar, Jammu, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Mumbai, Lucknow, Guwahati, Patna, Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram and Chennai.

The entrance test comprises of two parts – general studies (similar to the UPSC format) which is objective type and an essay writing test which will be conducted in any one of the three languages – English, Hindi or Urdu. The exam is scheduled for July 7, 2019 between 10 am and 1 pm. There is also negative marking in the test and one-third of the marks would be deducted for every wrong answer.

The results are expected to be announced on July 30, 2019 with the interviews being scheduled between August 5 and 10, 2019. The tentative declaration of the student merit list would be on August 20, 2019. RCA expects to hold the Orientation class for the upcoming batch of selected candidates on September 3, 2019.

RCA has been providing free coaching with hostel facility to 200 students every year. This coaching has been extended to candidates belonging to minority, SC and ST and women (of all communities) to prepare them for Civil Services (Preliminary and Main) examination. The academy also provides scholarships on means-cum-merit basis to 20 per cent admitted students which is Rs 2000 per month.