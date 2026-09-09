Jamia mandates adding faculty in class-groups to ensure only academic content is shared

The notice comes days after students of Jamia Millia Islamia staged protests over alleged irregularities in the 2026-27 spot admission process. (Images: Official website of JMI, AI generated)

Jamia Millia Islamia has advised its students to avoid unofficial class groups and also directed Deans of faculties, heads of departments and directors of centres to ensure that academic information is communicated only through official groups.

The Monday notice reiterates an earlier policy issued on September 15, 2025, which says unofficial class groups created by students on social media platforms have become a source of contention and, in several cases, have been used for personal issues or posting objectionable and obscene content.

The notice comes days after students of Jamia Millia Islamia staged protests over alleged irregularities in the 2026-27 spot admission process. Student organisations had demanded a transparent inquiry and raised concerns over the suspension and campus ban imposed on protesting students.