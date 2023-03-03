scorecardresearch
Friday, Mar 03, 2023
Advertisement

Jamia Millia Islamia releases academic calendar; admissions begin from April 12

The academic session will begin on August 1 and semester exams will be conducted between December 1 and 15.

jmiThe university will remain closed for students during the winter vacation between December 15 and January 12, 2024.  (Photo credit: JMI office)
Listen to this article
Jamia Millia Islamia releases academic calendar; admissions begin from April 12
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Jamia Millia Islamia today released the academic calendar for the upcoming academic year. As per the schedule, the admission process for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes will begin on April 12 and conclude on July 31. 

The academic session will begin on August 1 and semester exams will be conducted between December 1 and 15. The university will remain closed for students during the winter vacation between December 15 and January 12, 2024. 

Read |UGC invites applications from varsities for recognition to offer ODL, online programmes

The even semester will begin on January 15 and exams will be held between May 1 and 15, 2024. The university will have summer vacation from May 16 to July 15. 

Also Read
IIT Hyderabad placement record for Electrical engineering department
IIT Hyderabad (EE) Placements: Highest package, top recruiters, average C...
NEET UG 2023 registration begins soon
NEET UG 2023: Registrations likely to begin on March 5, says NTA official
List of countries that accept NEET UG score.
Study MBBS from abroad: These foreign universities accept NEET UG score f...
Christ University Bangalore
Bengaluru: Move to curtail Christ University's VC term comes under the cloud

Meanwhile, the provisions to pursue dual degrees, online learning, and four-year undergraduate programmes are among the new introductions proposed by Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) for the next academic session in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Jamia is likely to offer four-year undergraduate programmes (FYUP) with multiple exit and entry options from the upcoming academic session.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-03-2023 at 12:30 IST
Next Story

Elon Musk loses No 1 rank in list of world’s richest; Gautam Adani climbs to 28th spot

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close