Jamia Millia Islamia releases academic calendar; admissions begin from April 12

Jamia Millia Islamia today released the academic calendar for the upcoming academic year. As per the schedule, the admission process for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes will begin on April 12 and conclude on July 31.

The academic session will begin on August 1 and semester exams will be conducted between December 1 and 15. The university will remain closed for students during the winter vacation between December 15 and January 12, 2024.

The even semester will begin on January 15 and exams will be held between May 1 and 15, 2024. The university will have summer vacation from May 16 to July 15.

Meanwhile, the provisions to pursue dual degrees, online learning, and four-year undergraduate programmes are among the new introductions proposed by Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) for the next academic session in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Jamia is likely to offer four-year undergraduate programmes (FYUP) with multiple exit and entry options from the upcoming academic session.