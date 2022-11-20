scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 20, 2022

Jamia PhD admissions: Application forms to be available from November 22

Jamia PhD admissions: Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website- jmicoe.in. Only candidates who have passed their qualifying exams on or before 2021-22 can apply for PhD programmes

Jamia Millia Islamia PhD admissions: The last date to apply is December 22. (Express Photo/ Representative Image)

Jamia PhD admissions: Jamia Millia Islamia recently released the notification stating that the application form for admission to PhD programmes will be available from November 22. Eligible and interested candidates can apply at the official website– jmicoe.in.

Read |DU Admissions 2022: DUET answer key released; steps to check

The application form for the academic session of 2022-23 will be available till December 22.

Jamia PhD admissions: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website– jmicoe.in

Step 2: Click on the link for PhD admission

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
This Indian startup wants to sell computers as a subscription service … a...Premium
This Indian startup wants to sell computers as a subscription service … a...
‘International community must understand that if we bring down Indi...Premium
‘International community must understand that if we bring down Indi...
Exemptions for start-ups in data Bill have ‘sunset’ clause; penalties may...Premium
Exemptions for start-ups in data Bill have ‘sunset’ clause; penalties may...
Thanks to Namibia for cheetahs? India abstains on ivory trade votePremium
Thanks to Namibia for cheetahs? India abstains on ivory trade vote

Step 3: Register by entering your name, email address and other details

Step 4: Once registered, fill the application form by filling in your details and uploading the necessary documents

Step 5: Cross check, save and submit

Step 6: Pay the fees and download the application form for future reference

Only those candidates who have cleared their qualifying exams on or before 2021-22 can apply for the PhD programmes. More details regarding the same will be published on the website in due course of time.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 20-11-2022 at 12:34:39 pm
Next Story

Behind the Art: Was Van Gogh’s ‘The Potato Eaters’ a mistake or a masterpiece?

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 20: Latest News
Advertisement