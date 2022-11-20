Jamia PhD admissions: Application forms to be available from November 22

Jamia PhD admissions: Jamia Millia Islamia recently released the notification stating that the application form for admission to PhD programmes will be available from November 22. Eligible and interested candidates can apply at the official website– jmicoe.in.

The application form for the academic session of 2022-23 will be available till December 22.

Jamia PhD admissions: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website– jmicoe.in

Step 2: Click on the link for PhD admission

Step 3: Register by entering your name, email address and other details

Step 4: Once registered, fill the application form by filling in your details and uploading the necessary documents

Step 5: Cross check, save and submit

Step 6: Pay the fees and download the application form for future reference

Only those candidates who have cleared their qualifying exams on or before 2021-22 can apply for the PhD programmes. More details regarding the same will be published on the website in due course of time.