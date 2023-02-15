scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Advertisement

Jamia Millia Islamia likely to offer FYUP with multiple exit and entry options

If approved by the Executive Council, the undergraduate degree would be of either a three- or four-year duration, with multiple entry and exit options within this period.

jamia FYUPThe development has been confirmed by university Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar. (Image credits: Jamia Millia)

Jamia Millia Islamia is likely to offer four-year undergraduate programmes (FYUP) with multiple exit and entry options from the upcoming academic session, officials said on Tuesday.

The proposal in this regard was adopted in a recently held Academic Council (AC) meeting. The matter will now be presented in the next meeting of Executive Council, which is the highest decision-making body of the university, they said.

Read |CUET UG Participating universities: Delhi University admissions, eligibility, top courses, scholarships, and more

The development has been confirmed by university Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar.

“We have tried to adopt all aspects of the National Education Policy. In the recently held Academic Council meeting, the members adopted UGC guidelines for multiple entry and exit options in academic programmes offered in higher education institutions and implementation of the layout of restructured four-year undergraduate programmes,” Akhtar told PTI.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Mumbai, Dhaka, London, New York among metros in line of sea-level rise th...
Mumbai, Dhaka, London, New York among metros in line of sea-level rise th...

If approved by the Executive Council, the undergraduate degree would be of either a three- or four-year duration, with multiple entry and exit options within this period.

This was part of the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020. Current UG programmes in the university are of three-year duration.

Also read |695 varsities, 34,734 colleges yet to receive NAAC accreditation: Ministry data

Some institutions, including Delhi University, have already adopted FYUP.

Advertisement

Under the multiple exit and entry options, if students exit after a year, they will be given a certificate. Those leaving after two years will be eligible for a diploma, and those after three, a bachelor’s degree. It is only after the complete four years that students will be eligible for a bachelor’s degree with honours or research.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has said that multiple exits and multiple entries will offer flexibility in curriculum and novel course options to students in addition to discipline-specific specialisations and will enable students to adopt different designs of the Master’s programme.

In December, the UGC notified the curriculum and credit framework for undergraduate programmes which will provide students with multiple options for entry and exit, a choice between single major and double major and interdisciplinary choices of subjects.

Advertisement

According to the programme, students will only be able to pursue a four-year honours degree rather than a three-year course like the present. Honours degrees will also be offered in two categories — honours and honours with research.

However, UGC has also clarified three-year undergraduate courses will not be discontinued till the four-year programme is fully implemented, and under the new pattern, graduates can directly join PhD programmes.

First published on: 15-02-2023 at 10:08 IST
Next Story

Kiara Advani’s brother Mishaal shares unseen pictures from wedding with Sidharth Malhotra, see photos

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close