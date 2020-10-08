Jamia Millia Islamia launches online refresher course on Environmental Science

Around 100 faculty members of different colleges and universities including Jamia are participating in the course being organised on Google Meet. File

Jamia Millia Islamia has launched an online refresher course on Environmental Science for teachers of colleges and universities. The programme was jointly run by varsity’s Human Resource Development Centre (HRDC) and Department of Geography. Around 100 faculty members of different colleges and universities including Jamia are participating in the course being organised on Google Meet.

Addressing the inaugural class, VC Najma Akhtar said, “The nature of the first refresher course on environmental science/ education is multidisciplinary. The interdisciplinary approach is understood to be a viable option left to address the contemporary challenges faced by the society.”

READ | Jamia Millia Islamia recruitment: Apply for professors, associate and assistant professors

She further explains the need of such courses considering the COVID-19 scenario. “The interdisciplinary approach between biological science and physical science on one hand and social sciences on other hand, where researchers from all fields such as physics, chemistry, biology, ecology, geography, geology, demography, economics, law and ethics have to work together and to develop technologies addressing problems in the field of environmental sciences for the benefit of human comfort and mankind,” VC said.

The eminent resource persons and experts from different universities, colleges and institutions of India and abroad will interact with the participants during the programme.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd