scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

Jamia Millia Islamia launches masters in virology programme

Application forms are available at JMI website-.jmi.ac.in. Last date for the online applications is October 10.

jamia new courses, ma in virologyThe course will provide students with theoretical knowledge in various domains of viruses with specific focus on pathogenic viruses (Representative image)

Multidisciplinary Centre for Advanced Research and Studies (MCARS), Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has started a two-year degree course of masters in virology. Application forms are available at JMI website-.jmi.ac.in. The last date for the online applications is October 10.

The course will provide students with theoretical knowledge in various domains of viruses with specific focus on pathogenic viruses, their diagnostic methods, antiviral drug designing, molecular pathways of viruses and recently developed therapies such as immunotherapies and vaccines.

Read |NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Answers to all FAQs regarding schedule, eligibility, medical seats

During the two-year course duration, students will undergo practical and hand-on-training. Students will learn how to detect the viruses using current state-of-the art technologies like RT-qPCR, genome sequencing and CRISPR-Cas Diagnostic methods besides other assays 

The course curriculum has been designed by the eminent academicians in the field who have expertise in various domains of Virology, Biotechnology, Microbiology, Biochemistry, Infectious disease biology, computational and structural biology.

This year, Jamia will only conducting admissions through CUET for 10 out of its 59 undergraduate programmes. The admissions to the remaining were completed through the older process of its own entrance test and the academic year has already begun for them, which is why the university is keen on beginning the academic year soon for the 10 courses

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-10-2022 at 05:12:53 pm
Next Story

Congress presidential poll: Among few veterans with Tharoor, Saifuddin Soz says he is better for post

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 06: Latest News
Advertisement