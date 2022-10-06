Jamia Millia Islamia launches masters in virology programme

The course will provide students with theoretical knowledge in various domains of viruses with specific focus on pathogenic viruses (Representative image)

Multidisciplinary Centre for Advanced Research and Studies (MCARS), Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has started a two-year degree course of masters in virology. Application forms are available at JMI website-.jmi.ac.in. The last date for the online applications is October 10.

The course will provide students with theoretical knowledge in various domains of viruses with specific focus on pathogenic viruses, their diagnostic methods, antiviral drug designing, molecular pathways of viruses and recently developed therapies such as immunotherapies and vaccines.

During the two-year course duration, students will undergo practical and hand-on-training. Students will learn how to detect the viruses using current state-of-the art technologies like RT-qPCR, genome sequencing and CRISPR-Cas Diagnostic methods besides other assays

The course curriculum has been designed by the eminent academicians in the field who have expertise in various domains of Virology, Biotechnology, Microbiology, Biochemistry, Infectious disease biology, computational and structural biology.

