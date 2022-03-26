Jamia Millia Islamia launches 3-month online course on digital marketing

Updated: March 26, 2022 3:35:53 pm
Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE), Jamia Jamia Millia Islamia University has launched a three month online course in digital marketing. Registration for the course began on March 26. Interested students can apply online at the official website – jmi.ac.in
As per the official notice, the course is suitable for professionals, job seekers, school dropouts as well as for university students. The classes will commence on April 15 and will be conducted in online mode in evening session.
A course fee of Rs 5,000 has to be paid for the three months course. The CIE, JMI has also developed an understanding with Job Hai, a venture Naukri Group venture, to provide placement support to enrolled students.
The programme structure covers topics like – Digital Marketing Overview, Lead Generation, Search Engine Optimization, Blogging & Content Marketing, Online Ads & AdWords, Social, Media Marketing, YouTube and AdSense, Google and Web Analytics and E-mail Marketing
