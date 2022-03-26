scorecardresearch
Saturday, March 26, 2022
Jamia Millia Islamia launches 3-month online course on digital marketing

A course fee of Rs 5,000 has to be paid for three months. CIE, JMI has also developed an understanding with Job Hai, a venture Naukri Group venture, to provide placement support to enrolled students.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: March 26, 2022 3:35:53 pm
Interested students can apply online at the official website - jmi.ac.in

Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE), Jamia Jamia Millia Islamia University has launched a three month online course in digital marketing. Registration for the course began on March 26. Interested students can apply online at the official website – jmi.ac.in

As per the official notice, the course is suitable for ​​professionals, job seekers, school dropouts as well as for university students. The classes will commence on April 15 and will be conducted in online mode in evening session. 

A course fee of Rs 5,000 has to be paid for the three months course. The CIE, JMI has also developed an understanding with Job Hai, a venture Naukri Group venture, to provide placement support to enrolled students.

The programme structure covers topics like  – Digital Marketing Overview, Lead Generation, Search Engine Optimization, Blogging & Content Marketing, Online Ads & AdWords, Social, Media Marketing, YouTube and AdSense, Google and Web Analytics and E-mail Marketing

 

