Jamia Millia Islamia launches e-prospectus for academic session 2021-22, introduces 8 new courses and 4 departments

The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) today launched e-prospectus for the academic session 2021-22. The prospectus containing information about admission to various undergraduate, postgraduate, BTech, BArch, diploma, advanced diploma, postgraduate diploma courses has been uploaded on the university’s website www.jmi.ac.in and portal of the controller of examinations at www.jmicoe.in.

The online application form must be submitted by June 30, 2021. The correction window will be available from July 1-5, 2021.

The entrance test for 134 courses will begin on July 26 and conclude on August 28, 2021, and the last date for submitting the qualifying exam result is September 30, 2021.

Notice regarding entrance test of part-time, certificate, diploma and an advanced diploma in language courses will be issued separately later.

The dates mentioned above are subject to change under the prevailing pandemic situation. Any update pertaining to the change in date will be uploaded on the university’s website. Candidates seeking admission to JMI are required to visit the university’s official website from time to time.

The university will offer 8 new courses from the coming academic session:

Master of Design in the Faculty of Architecture BA (Hons.) French and Francophone Studies in Centre of Spanish and Latin American Studies BA (Hons.) Spanish and Latin American Studies in Centre of Spanish and Latin American Studies MSc Environmental Science & Management MA Mass Media (Hindi) in the Department of Hindi PG Diploma in Translation Studies in the Department of English PG Diploma in English-Hindi Translation in the Department of Hindi MBA (Healthcare & Hospital Management)

The university is also starting four new departments from the coming session – (1) Department of Design and Innovation (2) Department of Hospital Management and Hospice Studies (3) Department of Foreign Languages and (4) Department of Environmental Sciences.

JMI Vice Chancellor, Najma Akhtar, said, “With 9 faculties of learning, 39 teaching and research departments, over 30 centres of learning and research, 190 courses, approximately 800 faculty members and more than 20000 students we attract brightest young minds from all over the country.”