Jamia Millia Islamia extends registration deadline for distance courses; 11 new programmes announced

The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has extended the deadline for the submission of applications for admission to all its programmes offered by the Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE). As per the revised schedule, candidates who could not complete their application process can now submit it by September 8. Earlier, the admission portal was supposed to be closed on August 10. Candidates will be required to visit the official admission portal of JMI – admission.jmi.ac.in to apply for the ongoing admission process.
Along with the revision of the registration schedule, in its recent press note dated August 11, Jamia has announced the introduction of 11 new certificate and diploma programmes for the current academic session 2026–27. Through the addition of new courses to its already existing academic curriculum of 49 courses, the university aims at strengthening academic opportunities for its students and increase its academic horizon through relevant and skill-oriented programmes.
The fresh list of courses launched by JMI includes certificates in various languages such as French, Spanish, Chinese, Persian, Arabic and Russian, Photography and Video Editing, Anchoring and Broadcast Presentation, Indian Knowledge Systems, Diploma in Artificial Intelligence and Digital Media and the Advanced Diploma in Conflict Analysis and Peace Building.
In accordance with the announcement, the entrance test for candidates applying for B.Ed. and MBA (ODL) has now been rescheduled for 19 September 2026. The exam will be carried out by the university at its campus for both programmes. Additional details about the exam will be communicated to candidates through the admit card.
After the conclusion of the application process, shortlisted students will be informed about the admission confirmation through their registered email ID along with the schedule for physical document verification. JMI will conduct the verification process of all the submitted documents and submission of fees from September 26 to October 6. The last date to complete admission formalities has been announced as October 10.