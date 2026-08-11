Jamia Millia Islamia extends registration deadline for distance courses; 11 new programmes announced

The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has extended the deadline for the submission of applications for admission to all its programmes offered by the Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE). As per the revised schedule, candidates who could not complete their application process can now submit it by September 8. Earlier, the admission portal was supposed to be closed on August 10. Candidates will be required to visit the official admission portal of JMI – admission.jmi.ac.in to apply for the ongoing admission process.

Along with the revision of the registration schedule, in its recent press note dated August 11, Jamia has announced the introduction of 11 new certificate and diploma programmes for the current academic session 2026–27. Through the addition of new courses to its already existing academic curriculum of 49 courses, the university aims at strengthening academic opportunities for its students and increase its academic horizon through relevant and skill-oriented programmes.