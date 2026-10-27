Jamia Millia Islamia extends online classes, exams till Nov 8 as student protests continue

Jamia Millia Islamia will continue online classes across all courses until November 8, and its second mid-term semester examinations will also be conducted online, the university said in an order. The administration will review the decision after November 8, depending on the situation on campus.
The university had shifted classes online from October 24 amid tensions linked to protests demanding the restoration of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students’ Union (JMISU) and the announcement of election dates. The latest order, issued after a meeting chaired by Vice-Chancellor Mazhar Asif, extends the arrangement until the forthcoming Diwali holidays.
The university said deans, heads of departments and directors would decide the schedule and procedures for online mid-term examinations in consultation with the Controller of Examinations. PhD scholars have also been asked to consult their supervisors online. The registrar has directed departments to ensure the smooth conduct of classes and examinations and maintain attendance records.
Why are Jamia students protesting?
The agitation entered its 16th day on Tuesday, with students continuing their protest and hunger strike despite the university announcing that student union elections would be held within 15 days of approval of the union’s constitution. The union has been dissolved since 2006.
Students have demanded a definite date for the elections and a timeline for approving the constitution. They said the latest decision did not address their concerns because it did not specify when the constitution would be approved.
On Monday, the university also revoked suspension orders and show-cause notices issued to students during the agitation and announced a committee to examine the conduct of security personnel during the protest. It said the protesting students had agreed to issue a public apology over statements and social media posts against the administration and remove the posts.
The administration also directed Rehan Khan, one of the students on an indefinite hunger strike, to vacate the protest site, warning of legal action if he failed to comply.
Tensions escalated on Monday when scuffles broke out between protesters and paramilitary personnel as security was tightened on campus. Police prevented protesting students from entering the university premises.
Meanwhile, alumni, academics, lawyers and student groups expressed solidarity with the protesters at a gathering in Jamia Nagar, calling for dialogue and the restoration of democratic representation on campus.