Jamia Millia Islamia extends online classes, exams till Nov 8 as student protests continue

Jamia Millia Islamia will continue online classes across all courses until November 8, and its second mid-term semester examinations will also be conducted online, the university said in an order. The administration will review the decision after November 8, depending on the situation on campus.

The university had shifted classes online from October 24 amid tensions linked to protests demanding the restoration of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students’ Union (JMISU) and the announcement of election dates. The latest order, issued after a meeting chaired by Vice-Chancellor Mazhar Asif, extends the arrangement until the forthcoming Diwali holidays.

The university said deans, heads of departments and directors would decide the schedule and procedures for online mid-term examinations in consultation with the Controller of Examinations. PhD scholars have also been asked to consult their supervisors online. The registrar has directed departments to ensure the smooth conduct of classes and examinations and maintain attendance records.