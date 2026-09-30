Jamia Millia Islamia BTech student gets Rs 35 lakh PPO from Visa

A BTech Computer Engineering student of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has secured a pre-placement offer (PPO) from global payments company Visa with an annual compensation of Rs 35 lakh.
Mohd Shamoon, a student of the BTech Computer Engineering programme and part of the 2027 batch, received the offer after completing a summer internship at Visa. He had secured the internship through an online assessment and interview process and received a monthly stipend of Rs 90,000.
Following his performance during the internship, Shamoon was offered a PPO by the company. A pre-placement offer is made to an intern before the completion of their degree and can lead to a full-time position after graduation, subject to the company’s terms.
The placement was facilitated through JMI’s University Placement Cell (UPC).
JMI’s Faculty of Engineering and Technology was established in 1985. The university’s first engineering course, however, predates the faculty, with the Bachelor of Engineering course in Civil Engineering beginning in 1978. The faculty now has departments including Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics and Communication, Computer Engineering, Environmental Sciences, and Applied Sciences and Humanities.
At the undergraduate level, JMI currently offers BTech programmes in Civil Engineering, Civil Engineering (Construction Technology), Electrical Engineering, Electrical and Computer Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Robotics and Artificial Intelligence, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Electronics (VLSI Design and Technology), Computer Engineering, and Computer Science and Engineering (Data Sciences). Some of these programmes are offered under the self-financing mode.
The Department of Computer Engineering was established in 2000. Its regular BTech Computer Engineering programme is an eight-semester course covering areas such as programming, computer systems, software development, networking, data analysis, artificial intelligence and machine learning. The department also offers BTech Computer Science and Engineering (Data Sciences) as a self-financed programme.
JMI said the PPO reflects the outcome of Shamoon’s internship and his performance during the selection process.