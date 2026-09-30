Jamia Millia Islamia BTech student gets Rs 35 lakh PPO from Visa

A BTech Computer Engineering student of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has secured a pre-placement offer (PPO) from global payments company Visa with an annual compensation of Rs 35 lakh.

Mohd Shamoon, a student of the BTech Computer Engineering programme and part of the 2027 batch, received the offer after completing a summer internship at Visa. He had secured the internship through an online assessment and interview process and received a monthly stipend of Rs 90,000.

Following his performance during the internship, Shamoon was offered a PPO by the company. A pre-placement offer is made to an intern before the completion of their degree and can lead to a full-time position after graduation, subject to the company’s terms.