Jamia to begin online application for free Civil Services Coaching Programme from April 1

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Residential Coaching Academy (RCA), under the Centre for Coaching and Career Planning (Image via JMI)

Jamia Millia Islamia’s Residential Coaching Academy (JMI – RCA) will begin the online application process for its Civil Services Coaching Programme 2026–27 from April 1. The entrance test for admission to the free residential coaching programme is scheduled to be held on June 6, 2026.

Candidates interested in applying can submit their forms through the official admission portal at admission.jmi.ac.in — within the stipulated timeline. Check key dates below –

JMI RCA Civil Services 2026: Important Dates

Event Date Online application begins April 1, 2026 Last date to apply May 26, 2026 Application correction window May 29–30, 2026 Entrance test date June 6, 2026 Result of written test (tentative) July 10, 2026 Interview (tentative) July 16–31, 2026 Final result (tentative) August 7, 2026 Last date for admission August 18, 2026 Waiting list registration August 21, 2026 Admission for waiting list August 25, 2026 Orientation/classes begin (tentative) September 1, 2026

The coaching programme is offered free of cost, along with hostel facilities, for candidates belonging to minorities, SCs, STs, and women. It is aimed at preparing aspirants for the Civil Services Examination 2027 (Preliminary-cum-Main).

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