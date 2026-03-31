Jamia to begin online application for free Civil Services Coaching Programme from April 1

Only candidates who have completed graduation and are eligible to appear for the Civil Services Examination 2027 can apply. Those currently enrolled in regular courses or employed are not eligible for admission.

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Mar 31, 2026 05:11 PM IST
JMI Centre for CSE CoachingJamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Residential Coaching Academy (RCA), under the Centre for Coaching and Career Planning (Image via JMI)
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Jamia Millia Islamia’s Residential Coaching Academy (JMI – RCA) will begin the online application process for its Civil Services Coaching Programme 2026–27 from April 1. The entrance test for admission to the free residential coaching programme is scheduled to be held on June 6, 2026.

Candidates interested in applying can submit their forms through the official admission portal at admission.jmi.ac.in — within the stipulated timeline. Check key dates below –

JMI RCA Civil Services 2026: Important Dates

Event Date
Online application begins April 1, 2026
Last date to apply May 26, 2026
Application correction window May 29–30, 2026
Entrance test date June 6, 2026
Result of written test (tentative) July 10, 2026
Interview (tentative) July 16–31, 2026
Final result (tentative) August 7, 2026
Last date for admission August 18, 2026
Waiting list registration August 21, 2026
Admission for waiting list August 25, 2026
Orientation/classes begin (tentative) September 1, 2026

The coaching programme is offered free of cost, along with hostel facilities, for candidates belonging to minorities, SCs, STs, and women. It is aimed at preparing aspirants for the Civil Services Examination 2027 (Preliminary-cum-Main).

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The entrance test will be conducted across 13 cities, including Delhi, Jaipur, Srinagar, Jammu, Hyderabad, Guwahati, Mumbai, Patna, Kolkata, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Calicut, and Ranchi.

Exam pattern and selection process

The written test will follow the UPSC model and consist of two papers — General Studies (objective type) and Essay writing. Both papers can be attempted in English, Hindi, or Urdu. The exam will assess candidates’ general awareness, reasoning ability, comprehension, and structured expression.

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Paper I will include 60 objective-type questions carrying one mark each, with negative marking applicable — one-third of the marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer. This section will also include CSAT-type questions.

Paper II will be descriptive, requiring candidates to write two essays carrying a total of 60 marks. The total duration of the examination will be three hours. Notably, only the essay copies of the top 900 candidates, based on Paper I performance, will be evaluated.

Candidates shortlisted after the written test will be called for an offline personality test (interview), which will carry 30 marks.

Eligibility and programme details

The RCA programme includes comprehensive coaching in General Studies, CSAT, and selected optional subjects. It also offers test series, answer writing practice, essay guidance, and mock interviews for candidates who qualify for the Mains examination.

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The Prelims test series is expected to be conducted between January and May 2027, while the Mains test series will likely run from June to August 2027.

A total of 100 seats are available through the entrance test. Hostel accommodation is mandatory and will be provided to all selected candidates, subject to availability. The academy also offers a 24×7 air-conditioned library facility to support aspirants’ preparation.

 

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