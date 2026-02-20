JMI admissions 2026 begins at admission.jmi.ac.in: 30-new courses announced

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has begun the admission process for the 2026–27 academic session, announcing a major expansion in its academic offerings with the introduction of 30 new programmes across disciplines. The university has also released its admission prospectus for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses.
As part of the expansion, JMI has introduced new programmes in humanities, sciences, engineering, law, architecture, hotel management and vocational education. The newly added courses include BA (Hons) Japanese Studies (Self Financed), BA (Hons) German Studies (Self Financed), BA (Hons) Uzbek Language, Literature & Culture, and BA (Hons) Human Resource Management (Self Financed).
Other additions include the Advanced Diploma in Child Guidance and Counselling (Self-Financed) (RCI Approved Program); MSc (Biosciences), MSc (Biotechnology), MSc (Botany), MA (Social Work), MA (HRM), and MA (Sociology) — all as per NEP; ITEP BSc BEd (Secondary) and ITEP BA BEd (Secondary); MSc (Renewable Energy) (Self Financed); BTech (Robotics & Artificial Intelligence) (Self Financed); BTech Civil Engineering (Construction Technology) (Self Financed); BE Civil Engineering (Evening), BE Electrical Engineering (Evening), and BE Mechanical Engineering (Evening) (all Self Financed); Diploma in Leather Goods & Footwear Technology (Self Financed); LLM (Criminal Law), LLM (Corporate Law), and LLM (Personal Law) (Regular/Regular-Self Financed); PG Diploma in Computational Design & AI in Architecture (Self Financed); Certificate in Calligraphy Painting (Self Financed); Certificate in Painting (Self Financed); Master of Hotel Management (Self Financed); BVoc. (Molecular Diagnostics) (Self Financed); MSc (Biophysics) (as per NEP); and MTech (Material Science & Technology).
The university has announced that there will be no increase in course fees across all programmes for the 2026–27 session. Aligning with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, JMI will implement admissions under the Multiple Entry Mode for the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP) from this academic session, providing greater flexibility to students.
To simplify the admission process, applications have been organised under four categories: general university programmes, CUET-based programmes, BTech and BArch programmes, and multiple entry NEP programmes. The JMI application form 2026 will be available from February 20 for courses offered through university entrance examinations as well as national-level tests such as JEE Main, NATA, NEET, NCET and CUET. The registration portal will remain open until March 25 on the official website. Candidates will also be able to access the application portal up to 10 days after the declaration of the respective results.
In a move aimed at widening access, JMI has expanded its network of entrance test centres from eight to 11. Three new centres namely, Jaipur, Dehradun and Kishanganj, have been added. The existing centres are Delhi, Lucknow, Guwahati, Patna, Kolkata, Srinagar, Calicut and Bhopal.
JMI has also reduced fees for foreign students under the general and supernumerary seat categories. A region-wise differential fee structure has been introduced for students from SAARC, West Asian, and African and Latin American countries across eligible UG, PG and diploma programmes.
