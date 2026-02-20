JMI admissions 2026 begins at admission.jmi.ac.in: 30-new courses announced

The university has announced that there will be no increase in course fees across all programmes for the 2026–27 session.

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 20, 2026 06:10 PM IST
Jamia Millia IslamiaAt present, JMI requires prior permission from the varsity authorities for organising a protest or a gathering (Archive)
Make us preferred source on Google

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has begun the admission process for the 2026–27 academic session, announcing a major expansion in its academic offerings with the introduction of 30 new programmes across disciplines. The university has also released its admission prospectus for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

As part of the expansion, JMI has introduced new programmes in humanities, sciences, engineering, law, architecture, hotel management and vocational education. The newly added courses include BA (Hons) Japanese Studies (Self Financed), BA (Hons) German Studies (Self Financed), BA (Hons) Uzbek Language, Literature & Culture, and BA (Hons) Human Resource Management (Self Financed).

Other additions include the Advanced Diploma in Child Guidance and Counselling (Self-Financed) (RCI Approved Program); MSc (Biosciences), MSc (Biotechnology), MSc (Botany), MA (Social Work), MA (HRM), and MA (Sociology) — all as per NEP; ITEP BSc BEd (Secondary) and ITEP BA BEd (Secondary); MSc (Renewable Energy) (Self Financed); BTech (Robotics & Artificial Intelligence) (Self Financed); BTech Civil Engineering (Construction Technology) (Self Financed); BE Civil Engineering (Evening), BE Electrical Engineering (Evening), and BE Mechanical Engineering (Evening) (all Self Financed); Diploma in Leather Goods & Footwear Technology (Self Financed); LLM (Criminal Law), LLM (Corporate Law), and LLM (Personal Law) (Regular/Regular-Self Financed); PG Diploma in Computational Design & AI in Architecture (Self Financed); Certificate in Calligraphy Painting (Self Financed); Certificate in Painting (Self Financed); Master of Hotel Management (Self Financed); BVoc. (Molecular Diagnostics) (Self Financed); MSc (Biophysics) (as per NEP); and MTech (Material Science & Technology).

The university has announced that there will be no increase in course fees across all programmes for the 2026–27 session. Aligning with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, JMI will implement admissions under the Multiple Entry Mode for the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP) from this academic session, providing greater flexibility to students.

To simplify the admission process, applications have been organised under four categories: general university programmes, CUET-based programmes, BTech and BArch programmes, and multiple entry NEP programmes. The JMI application form 2026 will be available from February 20 for courses offered through university entrance examinations as well as national-level tests such as JEE Main, NATA, NEET, NCET and CUET. The registration portal will remain open until March 25 on the official website. Candidates will also be able to access the application portal up to 10 days after the declaration of the respective results.

In a move aimed at widening access, JMI has expanded its network of entrance test centres from eight to 11. Three new centres namely, Jaipur, Dehradun and Kishanganj, have been added. The existing centres are Delhi, Lucknow, Guwahati, Patna, Kolkata, Srinagar, Calicut and Bhopal.

JMI has also reduced fees for foreign students under the general and supernumerary seat categories. A region-wise differential fee structure has been introduced for students from SAARC, West Asian, and African and Latin American countries across eligible UG, PG and diploma programmes.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman at Express Adda. (Express Image)
Sam Altman on impact of AI on jobs: 'A lot of professions now over, people will have to adapt to something new'
Pax Silica
Despite late inclusion, why Pax Silica still matters for India
assi review 1600
Assi movie review: Kani Kusruti, Taapsee Pannu star in urgent, imperative call to arms, a must-watch
Kennedy movie review
Kennedy movie review: Anurag Kashyap’s fury-fuelled noir drowns in its own darkness
Rishi Sunak AI Impact Summit
'If I can handle family dinner with the Murthys, I can…’: Rishi Sunak’s quip at Delhi AI Summit goes viral
Las Vegas airport dog abandonment
Woman held after leaving her dog at a Las Vegas check-in counter to catch flight: Watch
AUS vs OMA
AUS vs OMA T20 World Cup Live Cricket Score
L-R: Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus, Pakistan's Saim Ayub and Netherlands' Aryan Dutt have disturbed Indian batting attack during T20 World Cup 2026 league phase. (PHOTO: AP & ICC)
Rivals copy Martin Crowe's 1992 World Cup strategy to rein in Indian batsmen
Budget to AI, same warning: Implementation, not appearance, is key
Budget to AI, same warning: Implementation, not appearance, will be key
Pax Silica
India enters Pax Silica: Despite late inclusion, why grouping still matters for New Delhi
soha ali khan
‘Waking up the muscles’: How Soha Ali Khan reboots her fitness and sweats out the jet lag after a holiday; ways women in their 40s can find balance
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman at Express Adda. (Express Image)
Sam Altman at Express Adda Live Updates: The future of AI with the mind that created ChatGPT
Advertisement
Must Read
AUS vs OMA T20 World Cup Live Cricket Score
AUS vs OMA
Rivals copy Martin Crowe's 1992 World Cup strategy to rein in Indian batsmen
L-R: Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus, Pakistan's Saim Ayub and Netherlands' Aryan Dutt have disturbed Indian batting attack during T20 World Cup 2026 league phase. (PHOTO: AP & ICC)
Zimbabwe’s Brian Bennett: Unbeaten, Unhurried, Unstoppable
Bennett
Sam Altman at Express Adda Live Updates: The future of AI with the mind that created ChatGPT
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman at Express Adda. (Express Image)
OpenAI data shows India among the most advanced ChatGPT users globally
According to OpenAI Signals, those aged 18–34 contribute ~80 per cent overall, driving education- and early-career-orientated use cases. (Express Image).
‘Simply making models bigger won’t get us far, AI must adapt like humans’: Adaption Labs CEO Sara Hooker
Adaption Labs
‘Waking up the muscles’: How Soha Ali Khan reboots her fitness and sweats out the jet lag after a holiday; ways women in their 40s can find balance
soha ali khan
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
'If I can handle family dinner with the Murthys, I can…’: Rishi Sunak’s quip at Delhi AI Summit goes viral
Rishi Sunak AI Impact Summit
Woman held after leaving her dog at a Las Vegas check-in counter to catch flight: Watch
Las Vegas airport dog abandonment
Vande Bharat passenger sparks debate over food scare after being served heated rotis in plastic packets, IRCTC responds
Vande Bharat food safety
‘I didn't know what was happening’: Sam Altman’s reaction after hand-raising moment with PM Modi goes viral
Sam Altman and Dario Amodei raising hands with Modi
'Both my kidneys, bro’: Mumbai woman reveals Rs 1.11 lakh monthly rent for Bandra 2 BHK, video goes viral
Mumbai apartment rent video
Feb 20: Latest News
Advertisement