JMI admissions 2026 begins at admission.jmi.ac.in: 30-new courses announced

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has begun the admission process for the 2026–27 academic session, announcing a major expansion in its academic offerings with the introduction of 30 new programmes across disciplines. The university has also released its admission prospectus for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

As part of the expansion, JMI has introduced new programmes in humanities, sciences, engineering, law, architecture, hotel management and vocational education. The newly added courses include BA (Hons) Japanese Studies (Self Financed), BA (Hons) German Studies (Self Financed), BA (Hons) Uzbek Language, Literature & Culture, and BA (Hons) Human Resource Management (Self Financed).

Other additions include the Advanced Diploma in Child Guidance and Counselling (Self-Financed) (RCI Approved Program); MSc (Biosciences), MSc (Biotechnology), MSc (Botany), MA (Social Work), MA (HRM), and MA (Sociology) — all as per NEP; ITEP BSc BEd (Secondary) and ITEP BA BEd (Secondary); MSc (Renewable Energy) (Self Financed); BTech (Robotics & Artificial Intelligence) (Self Financed); BTech Civil Engineering (Construction Technology) (Self Financed); BE Civil Engineering (Evening), BE Electrical Engineering (Evening), and BE Mechanical Engineering (Evening) (all Self Financed); Diploma in Leather Goods & Footwear Technology (Self Financed); LLM (Criminal Law), LLM (Corporate Law), and LLM (Personal Law) (Regular/Regular-Self Financed); PG Diploma in Computational Design & AI in Architecture (Self Financed); Certificate in Calligraphy Painting (Self Financed); Certificate in Painting (Self Financed); Master of Hotel Management (Self Financed); BVoc. (Molecular Diagnostics) (Self Financed); MSc (Biophysics) (as per NEP); and MTech (Material Science & Technology).