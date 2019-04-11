Jamia Millia Islamia gets its first woman VC- Najma Akhtar

Jamia Millia Islamia got its first woman vice-chancellor as President Ram Nath Kovind has approved the name of Najma Akhtar for the post on Thursday, April 11.

Advertising

“In exercise of powers conferred under Statutes of Jamia Millia Islamia Act,1988, the President of India , in his capacity as the Visitor of the JMI, has been pleased to appoint Prof. Najma Akhtar, NIEPA, New Delhi as the Vice- Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi, for a period of five years,” mentioned the varsity release.

An internationally renowned educational administrator, Najma Akhtar has four decades of academic scholarship in educational leadership. She is known for spearheading international educational administrators’ course for senior officials from 130 countries for more than 15 years at NIEPA.

She has established and successfully developed first state level management institute (SIEMET) at Allahabad for developing educational administrators for the country. She has managed affairs of premier educational institute in various critical statutory positions such as Controller of examination and Director Academic Programs at Aligarh Muslim University. At IGNOU, she led many distance educators capacity building courses at national and international level.

Advertising

A gold medalist of Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh, Akhtar distinguished herself in the university as a student in her early career. She earned international accolades including Commonwealth scholarship and the prestigious National Science Talent scholarship. She studied in prestigious international institutes such as University of Warwick and Nottingham UK and IIEP Paris (UNESCO).

She has been involved in collaborative research work with developing and developed countries. As a successful Team Leader she has encouraged and developed younger faculty as independent leaders. She has been actively consulted by UNESCO, UNICEF, DANIDA and other international organisations.

Akhtar is known for innovations in educational governance. She has achieved time bound targets in putting the Academic session back on rails and has demonstrated handling of University rules/regulations with a firm hand resulting in transparency and acceptance among students , faculty and the community.

She is known for leading teams of diverse cultural background for International consultancy assignments. She is a pioneer in bringing fully funded long and short term international programs with diverse funding to her University and to the country. Gender Equity has been part of most of her projects. Her personal charisma clubbed with professional acumen in Institution Building makes a perfect combination for excellence in education.

The HRD Ministry had initiated the process to find the next V-C of JMI after Talat Ahmad resigned from the post last year to join as the head of Kashmir University. A search committee was set up with three members, and UGC chairman D P Singh was appointed as the head of this panel.

Ahmad’s resignation had come within four months of President Ram Nath Kovind closing the visitorial inquiry against him, on the HRD Ministry’s advice, after the probe failed to find substance in allegations of financial and administrative irregularities against him.