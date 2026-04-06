Jamia extends application deadline for UG, PG, Diploma admissions 2026 till April 10

JMI Admissions 2026: The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has extended the last date to apply for admissions to various programmes for the 2026–27 academic session. Candidates can now submit their applications through the official admission portal until April 10.

The extension applies to a wide range of courses, including undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, postgraduate diploma, advanced diploma, and certificate programmes offered by the Jamia Millia Islamia University. The decision comes after multiple requests were received from applicants seeking additional time to complete the process.

In an official notice, the university stated:

“Due to several request received from applicants, the last date to apply for admission in various programs of JMI, is extended till 10 April 2026.”

Candidates have been advised to visit the official website at admission.jmi.ac.in – to complete their application forms within the revised timeline.

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The university has also made it clear that no applications will be accepted after the deadline. “All interested candidates are advised to complete the application process within the extended deadline. No applications will be accepted after the specified date,” the notice added.

Applicants are required to register on the admission portal, fill in personal and academic details, upload necessary documents, and pay the prescribed application fee. Here’s a step by step guide-

How to apply for JMI admissions 2026?

Step 1: Visit the official admission portal of Jamia Millia Islamia at admission.jmi.ac.in.

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Step 2: Register by entering basic details such as name, email ID, and mobile number.

Step 3: Log in using the generated credentials and fill out the application form with personal and academic details.

Step 4: Upload the required documents, including a photograph and a signature, in the prescribed format.

Step 5: Pay the application fee online and submit the form. Download and save a copy for future reference.

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Jamia Millia Islamia conducts admissions through a mix of entrance tests and merit-based selection, depending on the course. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates on entrance exam schedules, admit cards, and further admission-related instructions.