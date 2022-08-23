scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Jamia Millia Islamia extends admission deadline for distance, online courses

Earlier the last date to register online was August 22. Candidates seeking admission in undergraduate, postgraduate, certificate and PG diploma courses can apply online.

jamia admissions 2022Interested students can now fill the application form till September 15 at the official website - jmicoe.in Express photo by Praveen Khanna .

Jamia Millia Islamia has extended the admission form submission deadline for various UG, PG and diploma courses offered by the university in distance and online mode. Interested students can now fill the application form till September 15 at the official website – jmicoe.in

Read |25% extra seats, no entrance test for foreign students: UGC’s plan to increase international outreach

“On request of the Hony. Director, CDOE, the Vice Chancellor, JMI has approved the extension of the last date to fill the Online Admission forms of Centre for Distance & Online Education for all U.G/P.G/Certificate/ P.G. Diploma Programs from 22.08.2022 to 15.09.2022 for the academic session 2022-23,” reads the new notification by the university,” the official document reads. 

How to register

Step 1: Visit the official website – jmicoe.in

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sonali Phogat death: A reminder why Indians above 40 should get heart che...Premium
Sonali Phogat death: A reminder why Indians above 40 should get heart che...
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...Premium
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...
Jasmine Shah writes: Why the debate around revdi culture is crucial for I...Premium
Jasmine Shah writes: Why the debate around revdi culture is crucial for I...

Step 2: Click on online distancing learning programmes link

Step 3: Fill the registration form and pay application fee

Step 4: Click on submit and take a print out of the application form

Candidates have to deposit an application fee of Rs 500 to complete the application process. Earlier the last date to register online was August 22. Candidates seeking admission in undergraduate, postgraduate, certificate and PG diploma courses can apply online.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-08-2022 at 04:01:43 pm
Next Story

Malaysia top court upholds ex-PM Najib’s graft conviction

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

A row a day for suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh

A row a day for suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh

Inflation to ease to 4% in two years after peaking: RBI Guv

Inflation to ease to 4% in two years after peaking: RBI Guv

Death of justice for Bilkis to BJP vs AAP
From the Urdu Press

Death of justice for Bilkis to BJP vs AAP

Opinion | Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth

Opinion | Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth

Premium
Sonali Phogat death a reminder why people above 40 should get heart tests done

Sonali Phogat death a reminder why people above 40 should get heart tests done

Premium
Can rivers and lakes recover from drought?

Can rivers and lakes recover from drought?

SC says will look into plea on Bilkis convicts’ remission

SC says will look into plea on Bilkis convicts’ remission

Can diabetes medicine metformin improve Covid-19 outcomes?

Can diabetes medicine metformin improve Covid-19 outcomes?

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 23: Latest News
Advertisement