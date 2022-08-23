Jamia Millia Islamia extends admission deadline for distance, online courses

Jamia Millia Islamia has extended the admission form submission deadline for various UG, PG and diploma courses offered by the university in distance and online mode. Interested students can now fill the application form till September 15 at the official website – jmicoe.in

“On request of the Hony. Director, CDOE, the Vice Chancellor, JMI has approved the extension of the last date to fill the Online Admission forms of Centre for Distance & Online Education for all U.G/P.G/Certificate/ P.G. Diploma Programs from 22.08.2022 to 15.09.2022 for the academic session 2022-23,” reads the new notification by the university,” the official document reads.

How to register

Step 1: Visit the official website – jmicoe.in

Step 2: Click on online distancing learning programmes link

Step 3: Fill the registration form and pay application fee

Step 4: Click on submit and take a print out of the application form

Candidates have to deposit an application fee of Rs 500 to complete the application process. Earlier the last date to register online was August 22. Candidates seeking admission in undergraduate, postgraduate, certificate and PG diploma courses can apply online.