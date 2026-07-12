Jamia allows final-year students to clear backlogs through compartment exams

At present, JMI requires prior permission from the varsity authorities for organising a protest or a gathering (Archive)

Jamia Millia Islamia has amended its examination rules to allow final-year students with pending backlog papers to appear directly for compartment examinations, enabling them to complete their degrees without waiting for the next regular examination cycle.

The decision was approved by the university’s Executive Council (EC) through an amendment to Ordinance-15.

Under the revised rules, final-semester or final-year students under the annual system who have backlog papers from any previous semester or year will be eligible to appear in a compartment examination conducted after the final semester or final annual examination.

The university said the dates for the compartment examination will be notified separately by the Office of the Controller of Examinations.