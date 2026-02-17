Jamia Millia Islamia, Dr BR Ambedkar University sign MoU for collaboration & research activities

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) and Dr BR Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) formalised a partnership by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at JMI’s Yasser Arafat Hall. The agreement aims to foster academic excellence, joint research, and cultural exchange between the two institutions.
The MoU was signed by Prof Md. Mahtab Alam Rizvi, Registrar of JMI, and Col Omkar Singh (Retd.), Registrar of AUD, in the presence of JMI Vice Chancellor Prof. Mazhar Asif and AUD Vice Chancellor Prof. Anu Singh Lather.
Under the agreement, the universities will collaborate on a wide range of initiatives, including joint research projects, supervision of PhD programmes, faculty and student exchanges, curriculum development, and capacity-building programmes. They also plan to organise seminars, conferences, and workshops on topics of mutual interest, as well as cultural and sports activities.
Prof. Anu Singh Lather expressed optimism about the partnership, noting that AUD, though relatively young, is guided by the vision of Dr BR Ambedkar. She emphasised that the collaboration would strengthen interdisciplinary research in liberal arts, social sciences, and environmental studies.
Prof. Mazhar Asif hailed the MoU as a milestone in academic cooperation, highlighting JMI’s legacy as a 105-year-old institution founded under the patronage of Mahatma Gandhi, Rabindranath Tagore, and Dr Zakir Husain. He underscored the shared commitment of both universities to uplifting marginalised communities and envisioned impactful joint research across diverse disciplines.
