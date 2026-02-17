Jamia Millia Islamia, Dr BR Ambedkar University sign MoU for collaboration & research activities

They also plan to organise seminars, conferences, and workshops on topics of mutual interest, as well as cultural and sports activities.. (Image: JMI)

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) and Dr BR Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) formalised a partnership by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at JMI’s Yasser Arafat Hall. The agreement aims to foster academic excellence, joint research, and cultural exchange between the two institutions.

The MoU was signed by Prof Md. Mahtab Alam Rizvi, Registrar of JMI, and Col Omkar Singh (Retd.), Registrar of AUD, in the presence of JMI Vice Chancellor Prof. Mazhar Asif and AUD Vice Chancellor Prof. Anu Singh Lather.

Under the agreement, the universities will collaborate on a wide range of initiatives, including joint research projects, supervision of PhD programmes, faculty and student exchanges, curriculum development, and capacity-building programmes. They also plan to organise seminars, conferences, and workshops on topics of mutual interest, as well as cultural and sports activities.