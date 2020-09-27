Jamia Millia Islamia declares entrance schedule for UG/ PG programmes

The entrance exam will be held from October 10 for 126 UG/ PG/ diploma programmes

The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has declared admission test schedule for various post graduate, under graduate and diploma programmes for the session 2020-21. The entrance exam will be held from October 10 for 126 UG/ PG/ diploma programmes. The decision to conduct the exam was taken in an Executive Council meeting on September 24 after taking into consideration the admission related guidelines issued by the UGC on September 22.

The candidates can download the admit card from the first week of October, “The admit card for admission tests will be available on student’s portal jmicoe.in before seven days of the date of admission test,” as per the varsity statement. The venue of admission test within or outside Delhi will be mentioned on admit card.

The schedule of admission test for MPhil/ Ph.D programme will be notified later, including the schedule of group discussion(GD)/ interview component.

The applicants are advised to visit the website of the controller of examinations JMI- jmicoe.in regularly for latest announcements or changes (if any) regarding admission tests including publication of results.

In case of any query, students may contact the help desk numbers- 011-26987338, 9836219994, 9836289994 during the working hours on weekdays or via email at admission@jmi.coe.in.

