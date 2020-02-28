Jamia Schools admission process commences; check details here

The admission process will be closed in March. Representational Image/ file The admission process will be closed in March. Representational Image/ file

The admission process in Jamia Milia Islamia schools for the academic session 2020-21 has started. The online applications are invited for Prep, Nursery, Class 1, 6, 9, and 11 for Arts, Commerce, and Science streams.

The forms are available online from today, and the candidates can download it through the website- jmi.ac.in.

Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar launched the admission web portal and also the prospectus containing details of the admission process.

“The application process for nursery class in Mushir Fatima Nursery School will be closed on March 15, while the registration process for the Syed Abid Hussain Senior Secondary School will be closed on March 11, 2020. The application for admission to these classes can be submitted online at Controller of Examinations, JMI’s website- jmicoe.in. The candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 250,” read the official notification.

Last year, the varsity had received a record number of applications through its online portal for admission in various classes of its school. A total of 40,437 applications was received for admission in different school programmes.

The form was designed and opened by the Office of Controller of Examinations, JMI.

