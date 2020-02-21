Jamia Millia Islamia commences admission process for 2020-21

Interested candidate can apply through jmi.ac.in Interested candidate can apply through jmi.ac.in

The Jamia Milia Islamia (JMI) has commenced admission process for various academic programmes. The admission is for various under graduate (UG), postgradute (PG), PG diploma, advance diploma, diploma and MPhil/PhD programmes offered at the institute.

The application form will be available online from February 21, and the candidates can apply online till March 25. The entrance exams will start from April 18.

The varsity’s admission portal was launched in presence of the VC Najma Akhtar, pro VC Ilyas Husain, Registrar A P Siddiqui IPS, and other delegtes.

In the last academic session, the university has released three new programmes- MBA (Tourism & Travel) (Executive Programme), Master of Hotel Management (MHM) (Executive Programme), Diploma in Food and Beverages Services. Another programme MBA (Entrepreneurship & Family Business) was also strated by the Centre for Management Studies (CMS), JMI.

About Jamia Milia Islamia

Jamia Millia Islamia, an institution originally established at Aligarh in United Provinces, India in 1920 became a Central University by an act of the Indian Parliament in 1988. In Urdu language, Jamia means ‘University’, and Millia means ‘National’.

On 22 November 1920, Hakim Ajmal Khan was elected the first chancellor of Jamia. Mohamed Ali Jauhar became Jamia’s first Vice Chancellor.

