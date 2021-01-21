Jamia Millia Islamia begins two-week online refresher course in commerce and management studies

Jamia Millia Islamia has started a two-week online refresher course in commerce and management studies for teachers. As per the varsity, over 80 faculty members from different universities and colleges across the country will attend this course.

VC Najma Akhtar at her virtual inaugural speech highlighted the importance of the refresher course and its theme on ICT in commerce and management studies. She also emphasised the importance of ICT in the current scenario, the use of artificial intelligence in daily life, the importance of time management and other emerging issues in commerce and management studies.

Emerging courses to pursue: Virology | Actuarial science | Pharma Marketing | FinTech | Coronavirus | Robotics | Healthcare Engineering | Cyber Security | Data Science | Petroleum and Energy | Design Strategy | Business analytics | Digital auditing | Digital marketing | Luxury management | Machine learning | Gaming Industry | Product design | Transport mobility design | IoT and social media

The online course will be conducted till February 4 by coordinators S. Wajid Ali and Devendra Dhusia. Expert speakers from educational institutions, MNCs and research institutions from across the country and abroad will train young faculty members to tackle emerging concepts, innovative technical solutions and sensitive issues and challenges at the local level, according to Jamia.

Meanwhile, the varsity will conduct the final-year or odd semester exams in the open-book mode for both undergraduate and postgraduate students. The date and time of the mock exam, as well as the final date sheet, will be released soon. The mock exam details will be communicated to the students on the registered e-mail ids, as per the varsity. The detailed guidelines of the open book exam are available at the varsity’s website- jmi.ac.in.