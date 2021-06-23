Jamia Millia Islamia begins offline entrance exams for PhD programmes

A total of 12000 students have applied for the PhD programme in different departments of the university. (Image credits: JMI)

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Tuesday started the entrance tests for admission to various PhD programmes. The tests were conducted for admission to the PhD programmes in the Faculty of Humanities and Languages and the Faculty of Architecture and Ekistics, in two shifts- morning and afternoon, respectively.

The examinations for various programmes will continue till June 28. A total of 12000 students have applied for the PhD programme in different departments of the university.

These examinations are the first offline-mode examinations conducted by JMI this year. They were conducted at various test centres on the Jamia Millia Islamia campus, in compliance with Covid-19 guidelines and protocols.

As per the varsity, the examination centres were sanitised a day prior to the exam. The seating arrangements inside the centres were made in accordance with social distancing norms. The candidates were allowed into the exam centre in accordance with social distancing norms, and temperature checks were conducted for all. Candidates were instructed to wear proper face masks and they were also asked to bring their own water bottles and hand sanitisers.

The university also created waiting areas for parents/ guardians at the various test centres on campus. These areas were equipped with chairs and pedestal fans.

JMI Vice-Chancellor Prof Najma Akhtar said that considering the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic it was a big challenge for the university to start entrance exams but it was very essential and need of the hour to conduct the entrance tests at the earliest which we have conducted successfully.