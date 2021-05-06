Jamia Millia Islamia begins admission process for its schools

The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has invited applications for admissions in various class at its schools. The admissions are open at the following schools – Mushir Fatima Nursery School, Jamia Middle School, Jamia Sr. Secondary School, SAH Sr Secondary School (Self-Financed) and Jamia Girls Sr. Secondary School.

The application form for admission to these schools can be submitted online at the JMI website at http://www.jmicoe.in. The last date to apply is June 4, 2021.

A maximum of 5 per cent of the total available seats is reserved for Kashmiri migrants, but all the other admission criteria and formalities shall remain the same. The candidates seeking admission under this category will be required to submit a state domicile certificate or its equivalent (duly endorsed by Resident Commissioner, Jammu & Kashmir, New Delhi) in support of their claim of being a native from Jammu & Kashmir.

For admission to nursery and class 1, date of birth certificate should be issued by the gram panchayat and attested by the block development officer (BDO)/tehsildar or should be issued by the concerned officer of the town area municipal board/corporation.