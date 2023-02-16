scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
Advertisement

JMI invites application for skill based short-term courses; how to apply

JMI Admissions 2023: The institute has also collaborated with “Job Hai”, a Naukri Group venture, to provide placement support to the enrolled students.

JMI invites application for skill based short-term courses check how to applyThe Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE), Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) is calling for applications for admission to 3-month Online/Offline Skill-Based courses (Representative Image. File)

JMI admissions 2023: The Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE), Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) today announced that the last date to register for the three months skill based short-term courses is March 20. 

The short term courses will be conducted in online/offline mode with evening batch for working professionals with placement support.

Read |Jamia Millia Islamia likely to offer FYUP with multiple entry, exit options

JMI calls for applications for admission to short-term online/offline courses

Registration process for the the three months skill based short-term courses has now begun by the Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE), Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI). these courses will cater to professionals/ job seekers/ school dropouts/ university students, and more. The programmes will include basics of digital marketing, tailoring and embroidery training, beautician training, computer hardware and networking and bakery training.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What the Union Budget’s focus on millet might mean for the humble g...
What the Union Budget’s focus on millet might mean for the humble g...
V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar: Doctored narratives seek to run India down, need bo...
V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar: Doctored narratives seek to run India down, need bo...
Delhi Confidential: Rahul Gandhi and Varun Gandhi, the busy cousins
Delhi Confidential: Rahul Gandhi and Varun Gandhi, the busy cousins
Paris showcases artist Raza’s works in India and France
Paris showcases artist Raza’s works in India and France

CIE has also developed an understanding with “Job Hai” a Naukri Group venture, to provide placement support to enrolled students.  

SL.NO. PROGRAMS OFFERED MODE TIMINGS FEE STRUCTURE
1 BASICS OF DIGITAL MARKETING Online Monday to Thursday (1 hr)  INR 5,000/-
2 BASICS OF WEB DESIGNING Online Monday to Thursday (1 hr)  INR 8,000/-
3 BASICS OF TAILORING AND EMBROIDERY  Offline Monday to Friday (3 hrs) INR 3,000/-
4 ADVANCED TAILORING AND EMBROIDERY Offline Monday to Friday (3 hrs) INR 6,000/-
5 BASICS OF BEAUTICIAN TRAINING Offline Monday to Friday (3 hrs) INR 3,000/-
6 ADVANCED BEAUTICIAN TRAINING Offline Monday to Friday (3 hrs) INR 6,000/-
7 COMPUTER HARDWARE AND NETWORKING Offline Monday to Friday (3 hrs) INR 3,000/-
8 BAKERY TRAINING Offline Monday to Friday (3 hrs) INR 3,000/-

For registration, candidates can click on this google form and apply — https://forms.gle/pGYXYUWhHHFUaSQBA

In case of doubts, candidates can contact the institute at the given number (+91-11-26981717  extn. 2590 & 2591) or write at cie@jmi.ac.in.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 16-02-2023 at 17:56 IST
Next Story

The contested legacy of Tipu Sultan: Why the Karnataka BJP president wants to chase away ‘Tipu supporters’

Your Must Read for today | Ravindra Jadeja: ‘I hate being called Sir. Don’t judge me. Fukre idlers make memes’
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close