JMI invites application for skill based short-term courses; how to apply

JMI admissions 2023: The Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE), Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) today announced that the last date to register for the three months skill based short-term courses is March 20.
The short term courses will be conducted in online/offline mode with evening batch for working professionals with placement support.
JMI calls for applications for admission to short-term online/offline courses
Registration process for the the three months skill based short-term courses has now begun by the Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE), Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI). these courses will cater to professionals/ job seekers/ school dropouts/ university students, and more. The programmes will include basics of digital marketing, tailoring and embroidery training, beautician training, computer hardware and networking and bakery training.
CIE has also developed an understanding with “Job Hai” a Naukri Group venture, to provide placement support to enrolled students.
|SL.NO.
|PROGRAMS OFFERED
|MODE
|TIMINGS
|FEE STRUCTURE
|1
|BASICS OF DIGITAL MARKETING
|Online
|Monday to Thursday (1 hr)
|INR 5,000/-
|2
|BASICS OF WEB DESIGNING
|Online
|Monday to Thursday (1 hr)
|INR 8,000/-
|3
|BASICS OF TAILORING AND EMBROIDERY
|Offline
|Monday to Friday (3 hrs)
|INR 3,000/-
|4
|ADVANCED TAILORING AND EMBROIDERY
|Offline
|Monday to Friday (3 hrs)
|INR 6,000/-
|5
|BASICS OF BEAUTICIAN TRAINING
|Offline
|Monday to Friday (3 hrs)
|INR 3,000/-
|6
|ADVANCED BEAUTICIAN TRAINING
|Offline
|Monday to Friday (3 hrs)
|INR 6,000/-
|7
|COMPUTER HARDWARE AND NETWORKING
|Offline
|Monday to Friday (3 hrs)
|INR 3,000/-
|8
|BAKERY TRAINING
|Offline
|Monday to Friday (3 hrs)
|INR 3,000/-
For registration, candidates can click on this google form and apply — https://forms.gle/pGYXYUWhHHFUaSQBA
In case of doubts, candidates can contact the institute at the given number (+91-11-26981717 extn. 2590 & 2591) or write at cie@jmi.ac.in.