Jamia Millia Islamia admissions registration deadline extended 

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has again extended the last date for the registration process for admission to all programmes till May 31, 2022. The candidates who want to take admissions in UG, PG, PG Diploma, Advanced diploma, etc offered by Jamia Millia Islamia now have more time to register themselves.

The JMI Admission registration process began on April 15. Earlier, the last date to submit the online registration form was May 25 which has now been extended again.

As per the official notice, on the request of the applicants, the Vice-Chancellor, JMI has approved further extension in the last date of filing of the online application form for all Jamia programmes.

The online registration for the JMI admission to BTech and BArch has also been extended till June 20, 2022, as the JEE Main 2022 and National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA 2022) exam schedule has been extended further.