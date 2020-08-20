Jamia Millia Islamia admissions 2020: Last date to apply today

JMI admissions 2020: Apply at jmi.ac.in (Express Photo By Amit Mehra/Representationl image)

Jamia Millia Islamia admissions 2020: The last date to fill the online application form for admission to Jamia Milia Islamia is August 20. Those seeking admissions in any undergraduate course at the varsity can apply at the official website, jmi.ac.in or jmicoe.in. Jamia Millia Islamia had earlier announced to start its new academic session on September 1.

The deadline is the same for the free UPSC tutoring classes that are aimed to support candidates belonging to minorities, SC, ST community, and women as well as NRI admissions.

Jamia Millia Islamia admissions 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit jmicoe.in

Step 2: Click on ‘click here for admissions to PhD, BA, BTech..’ under ‘admissions’ box

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the new registration button and register using details

Step 5: Fill form, upload documents

The applications for admissions under the sports category will conclude on September 16. This is applicable for students who have played national, state, regional or university levels. Under sports quota, students will be enrolled in both undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The games including boxing, badminton, athletics, cricket, hockey, shooting, football, tennis, table tennis, volleyball, and wrestling will be accepted.

Over 21,000 students are enrolled across 270 programmes in Jamia. This year, the varsity has introduced 19 new courses including two MTech programmes, two MSc, and one MLib course. Among undergraduate courses BSc aeronautics, four BVov courses, diploma in hospitality management, and three postgraduate diploma courses including entrepreneurship, innovation and design thinking.

