Jamia Millia Islamia admission 2019: Entrance test schedule released for MA program

Jamia Millia Islamia admission 2019: The Jamia Millia Islamia has announced the entrance examination schedule for the postgraduate programme. The entrance examination for the Master’s programme will begin from June 12 and will be concluded on June 26, 2019. Earlier, the application process for the undergraduate/ postgraduate admission was closed on April 12, 2019.

Jamia Millia Islamia admission 2019: Entrance exam schedule for MA program

June 12- MA (English)

June 14- MA (Economics)

June 16- MA (Persian)

June 20- MA (Arabic)

MA (Islamic Studies)

June 22- MA (History)

June 24- MA (Urdu)

June 26- MA (Hindi)

Meanwhile, as per reports, the entrance examination schedule for the undergraduate programme was also released. The entrance examination for BA (English) will be conducted on June 10 from 2 pm to 3:45 pm. The entrance examination for BA Mass Media will be conducted on June 24, 2019.

The entrance examination for BBA, B.Com, BA Economics will be conducted on June 15, and BA Political Science on June 12, 2019.

Three new programmes in self-financing mode are starting in the Department of Tourism and Hospitality Management, JMI from the academic session 2019-20:

MBA (Tourism & Travel) (Executive Programme) 2- Master of Hotel Management (MHM) (Executive Programme) 3- Diploma in Food and Beverages Services.

One new programme — MBA (Entrepreneurship & Family Business) — in self-financing mode is also starting in Centre for Management Studies (CMS), JMI from the academic session 2019-20.

About Jamia Millia Islamia

Jamia means ‘University’, and Millia means ‘National’ is an institution established at Aligarh in 1920 by an act of the Indian Parliament in 1988.