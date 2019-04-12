Jamia Millia Islamia admission 2019: Application process ends today, check details

Jamia Millia Islamia admission 2019: The online application process for Jamia Millia Islamia PhD/ M.Phil, postgraduate, undergraduate and diploma/ certificate programme admission will be closed on Friday, April 12.

The candidates can apply through the official websites- jmicoe.in, jmi.ac.in

Three new programmes in self-financing mode are starting in the Department of Tourism and Hospitality Management, JMI from the academic session 2019-20:

1-MBA (Tourism & Travel) (Executive Programme) 2- Master of Hotel Management (MHM) (Executive Programme) 3- Diploma in Food and Beverages Services.

One new programme — MBA (Entrepreneurship & Family Business) — in self-financing mode is also starting in Centre for Management Studies (CMS), JMI from the academic session 2019-20.

Jamia Millia Islamia got its first woman vice-chancellor as President Ram Nath Kovind has approved the name of Najma Akhtar for the post on Thursday, April 11.

“In exercise of powers conferred under Statutes of Jamia Millia Islamia Act,1988, the President of India, in his capacity as the Visitor of the JMI, has been pleased to appoint Prof. Najma Akhtar, NIEPA, New Delhi as the Vice-Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi, for a period of five years,” mentioned the varsity release.

An internationally renowned educational administrator, Najma Akhtar has four decades of academic scholarship in educational leadership. She is known for spearheading international educational administrators’ course for senior officials from 130 countries for more than 15 years at NIEPA.