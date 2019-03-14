Toggle Menu
Jamia Millia Islamia admission 2019: Application forms out, apply by April 12https://indianexpress.com/article/education/jamia-millia-islamia-admission-2019-application-forms-out-apply-by-april-12-5626278/

Jamia Millia Islamia admission 2019: Application forms out, apply by April 12

The online admission forms and e-prospectus is available from March 14 to April 12 for the above mentioned programmes offered on the official websites - jmicoe.in and jmi.ac.in.

Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi.

Jamia Millia Islamia will start admission process for PhD/ M.Phil, postgraduate, undergraduate and diploma/ certificate programmes (except B.Tech. & B.Arch.) for the academic session 2019-20 from today, March 14.

Three new programmes in self-financing mode are starting in the Department of Tourism and Hospitality Management, JMI from the academic session 2019-20:

1-MBA (Tourism & Travel) (Executive Programme)
2- Master of Hotel Management (MHM) (Executive Programme)
3- Diploma in Food and Beverages Services

One new programme — MBA (Entrepreneurship & Family Business) — in self-financing mode is also starting in Centre for Management Studies (CMS), JMI from the academic session 2019-20.

