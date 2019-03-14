Jamia Millia Islamia admission 2019: Application forms out, apply by April 12

Jamia Millia Islamia will start admission process for PhD/ M.Phil, postgraduate, undergraduate and diploma/ certificate programmes (except B.Tech. & B.Arch.) for the academic session 2019-20 from today, March 14.

The online admission forms and e-prospectus is available from March 14 to April 12 for the above mentioned programmes offered on the official websites – jmicoe.in and jmi.ac.in. The last date to apply for admission is April 12.

Three new programmes in self-financing mode are starting in the Department of Tourism and Hospitality Management, JMI from the academic session 2019-20:

1-MBA (Tourism & Travel) (Executive Programme)

2- Master of Hotel Management (MHM) (Executive Programme)

3- Diploma in Food and Beverages Services

One new programme — MBA (Entrepreneurship & Family Business) — in self-financing mode is also starting in Centre for Management Studies (CMS), JMI from the academic session 2019-20.