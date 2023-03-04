scorecardresearch
Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
Advertisement

Jamia Millia Islamia to accept CUET scores for admissions to only 20 courses

Jamia Millia Islamia on Friday wrote a letter to the regulatory body informing that it will only accept CUET scores for admissions to 20 UG, PG courses - 15 undergraduate courses and 5 postgraduate courses.

Jamia Milia Islamia, CUETFrom next year all admission to undergraduate courses in university would be taken through CUET (File image)
Listen to this article
Jamia Millia Islamia to accept CUET scores for admissions to only 20 courses
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Jamia Millia Islamia will only accept the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG scores for admissions to 20 courses. For this, candidates have to fill out both CUET and Jamia’s application form.

The UG courses in which admission would be taken through the CUET are: BA (Hons) (Turkish Lang and Literature)* (Hons) Sanskrit, BA (Hons) French and Francophone Studies, BA (Hons) Spanish and Latin American Studies, BA (Hons) History, BA (Hons) Hindi, BA (Hons) Urdu, B.A. (Hons) Korean Language, BA (Hons) Persian, BSc Biotechnology, BVoc (Solar Energy), BSc (Hons) Physics, BSc (Hons) Chemistry, BSc (Hons) Applied Mathematics and BA( Hons) Economics.

Read |Jamia Millia Islamia releases academic calendar; admissions to commence from April 12

Last year, the university accepted CUET scores for admissions to only 10 courses.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) had written to the university requesting it to adopt CUET scores for admissions to all its courses. In response, the university Friday wrote a letter to the regulatory body informing that it will only accept CUET scores for admissions to 20 UG, PG courses – 15 undergraduate courses and 5 postgraduate courses.

Also Read
IIT Hyderabad placement record for Electrical engineering department
IIT Hyderabad (EE) Placements: Highest package, top recruiters, average C...
UPSC CSE: Vinayak Narwade
UPSC Civil Services: What do interviewers assess in Personality Test? IAS...
IIM Kozhikode placements
IIM Kozhikode achieves 100% placements for PGP programme, highest package...
NEET UG 2023 registration begins soon
NEET UG 2023 Registrations likely to begin on March 5: NTA official

However, from next year all admission to undergraduate courses in university would be taken through CUET. “We have informed the UGC about it,” JMI Registrar Nazim Husain Al-Jafri told PTI. The university has no plans to take up CUET PG for admissions from next year as well. 

(With PTI Inputs)

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-03-2023 at 10:40 IST
Next Story

India’s G20 Presidency excellent opportunity to highlight Indian innovations, says Bill Gates after meet with Modi

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 04: Latest News
Advertisement
close