Jamia Millia Islamia to accept CUET scores for admissions to only 20 courses

Jamia Millia Islamia will only accept the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG scores for admissions to 20 courses. For this, candidates have to fill out both CUET and Jamia’s application form.

The UG courses in which admission would be taken through the CUET are: BA (Hons) (Turkish Lang and Literature)* (Hons) Sanskrit, BA (Hons) French and Francophone Studies, BA (Hons) Spanish and Latin American Studies, BA (Hons) History, BA (Hons) Hindi, BA (Hons) Urdu, B.A. (Hons) Korean Language, BA (Hons) Persian, BSc Biotechnology, BVoc (Solar Energy), BSc (Hons) Physics, BSc (Hons) Chemistry, BSc (Hons) Applied Mathematics and BA( Hons) Economics.

Last year, the university accepted CUET scores for admissions to only 10 courses.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) had written to the university requesting it to adopt CUET scores for admissions to all its courses. In response, the university Friday wrote a letter to the regulatory body informing that it will only accept CUET scores for admissions to 20 UG, PG courses – 15 undergraduate courses and 5 postgraduate courses.

However, from next year all admission to undergraduate courses in university would be taken through CUET. “We have informed the UGC about it,” JMI Registrar Nazim Husain Al-Jafri told PTI. The university has no plans to take up CUET PG for admissions from next year as well.

