Jamia Millia Islamia to commence new academic session from September 1

Following guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC), Jamia Millia Islamia has decided to start its new academic session on September 1 this year. The university will also hold exams for the final semester/year in the offline mode between July 1-31.

“An important meeting of Academic Council (AC) of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) was held through ‘Google Meet’ on 6th May 2020 (Wednesday). The 4 hours long marathon AC meeting was the first through online mode in the history of the university. It was attended by the Vice-Chancellor Prof. Najma Akhtar, Registrar Mr A.P. Siddiqui(IPS), Deans and other members of the council,” the university said in a statement.

The Academic Council decided that “online classes will now be held May 31. Earlier it was scheduled to finish by April 30” and that the “last date for submission of assignments has been extended till June 5”.

“Examination for only final semester/year students will be held offline between 1st July 2020 to 31st July2020 in the university. Students are requested to submit online examination forms as early as possible,” the university said. A decision on how to hold exams for the remaining students is yet to be taken.

The AC also decided that summer vacation will stay from June 15-30, and university will reopen for continuing students from August 1.

The new academic session, however, will begin on September 1. “Last date to submit online application forms for the session 2020-21 has been extended to 31st May, 2020. Entrance tests will start from 1st August to end of August 2020,” the university said.

Delhi University too has set up a 10 member ‘Working Group on Examination’ headed by the Dean of Examinations to “oversee examination related matters”. “The Working Group will study all matters related to examinations, review the preparedness to conduct the examinations of 2019-20 session, and take appropriate steps in this regard,” the Deputy Registrar-Establishment said in a notice dated May 6.

