Jamia Milia Islamia revises entrance exam dates: Check new schedule here

The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has released a new schedule for the entrance tests for its undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. Entrance exams for this central university will now commence on June 11. Those who have not yet registered for Jamia Milia Islamia University can meanwhile register on the official JMI website — jmi.ac.in.

“The vice-chancellor (Najma Akhtar) has very kindly approved to reschedule the dates of entrance tests… in view of the extension in the last date of filling CUET form and the ongoing regular examination of CBSE,” the university’s official notification reads, as quoted by PTI.

While the entrance exams will begin on June 11, entrance exams for all undergraduate and postgraduate courses will conclude on July 8, 2022.

Recently, the Jamia Millia Islamia has extended the registration deadline for JMI undergraduate, postgraduate admission 2022. Now, candidates have time till May 25, 2022 to apply for the UG and PG courses in Jamia.

The institute is accepting CUET score as an eligibility criteria and had earlier announced that admission to 10 courses will be through the CUET. JMI had released online application forms from April 14, 2022. Candidates should also remember that if they are interested in Jamia Milia Islamia’s programmes and have applied for JMI programmes under CUET, then they will also have to compulsorily fill the JMI registration form at the university examinations website till May 25, 2022.