Jamia Milia Islamia extends registration deadline for UG, PG courses: Check details here

The Jamia Millia Islamia has extended the registration deadline for JMI undergraduate, postgraduate admission 2022. Now, candidates have time till May 25, 2022 to apply for the UG and PG courses in Jamia. Interested candidates can visit the Jamia’s official website — jmi.ac.in — to apply for these UG and PG courses.

As per the official announcement, the deadline for filling the online application forms has been extended for all JMI Post Graduate/Under Graduate /PG Diploma/Advanced Diploma/Diploma programmes and Foreign Nationals/NRI wards except Ph.D. programmes for the academic session 2022-2023.

This decision was taken after the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced that the registration deadline for CUET 2022 has been extended. “In view of the extension in the last date of CUET Admission form, the Vice Chancellor, JMI has very kindly approved the extension in the last date of the filling of online application form for all JMI Post Graduate/Under Graduate /PG Diploma/Advanced Diploma/Diploma programmes and Foreign Nationals/NRI wards except Ph.D. programmes for the Academic Session 2022-2023 from 13th May, 2022 to 25th May, 2022,” the official notice read.

Candidates should also remember that if they are interested in Jamia Milia Islamia’s programmes and have applied for JMI programmes under CUET, then they will also have to compulsorily fill the JMI registration form at the university examinations website till May 25, 2022.