Jamia Milia Islamia concludes placement session for MA Social Work & HR Management

Students from MA HRM and MA Social Work batch has been placed in various sectors. (Image shared by JMI)

As many as 29 out of 44 students in MA (Social Work) and 14 out of 28 in MA (Human Resource Management) of the Department of Social Work, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), have been placed. Students have got their placements in sectors like information technology, consulting, logistics, human resources, manufacturing, the development sector, corporate social responsibility, education, skill development, community development, sports for development, and social impact domains, as per a statement by the institute.

Companies like Larsen & Toubro, NASSCOM Foundation, Newgen Software, Accenture, CloudKeeper, HAYS, Mindtel Global, Eternal Techverse, AIT Worldwide Logistics, The Reliable Jobs, Sukh Steels, Ampersand Group, PRADAN, Edunet Foundation, Empower Pragati, Project Khel, Drishtee Foundation, Peace Sports Foundation, Lend A Hand India, GTT Foundation, Pragmana, We The People Abhiyan, and Charvi Empowerment Society are some of the companies where students are placed.