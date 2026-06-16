Jamia Milia Islamia concludes placement session for MA Social Work & HR Management

As many as 29 out of 44 students in MA (Social Work) and 14 out of 28 in MA (Human Resource Management) of the Department of Social Work, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), have been placed. Students have got their placements in sectors like information technology, consulting, logistics, human resources, manufacturing, the development sector, corporate social responsibility, education, skill development, community development, sports for development, and social impact domains, as per a statement by the institute.
Companies like Larsen & Toubro, NASSCOM Foundation, Newgen Software, Accenture, CloudKeeper, HAYS, Mindtel Global, Eternal Techverse, AIT Worldwide Logistics, The Reliable Jobs, Sukh Steels, Ampersand Group, PRADAN, Edunet Foundation, Empower Pragati, Project Khel, Drishtee Foundation, Peace Sports Foundation, Lend A Hand India, GTT Foundation, Pragmana, We The People Abhiyan, and Charvi Empowerment Society are some of the companies where students are placed.
The university also concluded its admission for undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, postgraduate diploma, advanced diploma, and certificate courses to a wide range of courses. The admission was conducted using a mix of an entrance test and merit-based selection based on the course.
A few courses for which admission took place were BA, BSc, BA LLB, and others for undergraduate. For postgraduate studies, the admission was held for MBA, MA, MSc, and others. The institute has around 21 postgraduate diploma programmes, 11 advanced diploma programmes and 25 certificate course programmes. Admissions were conducted for all the programmes.