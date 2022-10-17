Jamia Milia Islamia Admissions 2022: Applications open for short-term skill-based courses

Jamia Milia Islamia Admissions 2022: Jamia Millia Islamia’s (JMI) Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE) is inviting applications for admissions to three month online and offline skill-based courses. Interested candidates can apply for these courses at the official website — jmi.ac.in.

Registrations for these three months long online and offline courses will begin on October 19. These courses are open and suited for professionals/, job seekers, school dropouts and university students.

The university is offering a course in basics of digital marketing, which will will be an online course of a totality of 50 hours. Classes will be held for an hour from Monday to Thursday, or two hours classes on the weekend. The aspirants will be charged Rs 5000 for this course. This is the only online course the university is offering in skills-based short-term courses.

Tailoring and embroidery training, beautician training, computer hardware and networking, and bakery training are offline course of three months. If the candidates opt for Monday to Friday classes (10 am to 2 pm), they will have to pay Rs 3000, otherwise candidates have to pay Rs 5000 for 5 pm to 8 pm classes on the same days.

Additionally, CIE has also developed an understanding with “Job Hai” a Naukri Group venture, to provide placement support to enrolled students.