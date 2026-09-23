Jamia introduces one-year PG programmes in 13 disciplines through online, distance learning mode

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has approved one-year postgraduate programmes through open and distance learning (ODL) and online learning (OL) modes in 13 disciplines, including MBA. With this addition, JMI has joined the list of central universities offering one-year PG programmes for the academic session 2026-27 along with Delhi University (DU).

As per an office order released on September 21, the approval of the programmes is in compliance with the provisions of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and applicable University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations and their amendments.

The list of one-year PG Programmes added to JMI’s academic curriculum includes Master of Arts (MA), which will be offered in Education, English, Geography, Hindi, History, Human Resource Management, Islamic Studies, Political Science, Public Administration, Sociology and Urdu.