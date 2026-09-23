Jamia introduces one-year PG programmes in 13 disciplines through online, distance learning mode

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has approved one-year postgraduate programmes through open and distance learning (ODL) and online learning (OL) modes in 13 disciplines, including MBA. With this addition, JMI has joined the list of central universities offering one-year PG programmes for the academic session 2026-27 along with Delhi University (DU).
As per an office order released on September 21, the approval of the programmes is in compliance with the provisions of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and applicable University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations and their amendments.
The list of one-year PG Programmes added to JMI’s academic curriculum includes Master of Arts (MA), which will be offered in Education, English, Geography, Hindi, History, Human Resource Management, Islamic Studies, Political Science, Public Administration, Sociology and Urdu.
Additionally, the university has also cleared the way for a one-year Master of Business Administration (MBA) and a Master of Commerce in Business Management through the ODL and online learning mode.
The above-mentioned programmes will be offered through the Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE), Jamia Millia Islamia, as outlined in the university order.
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The order, issued by JMI Registrar Md Mahtab Alam Rizvi on behalf of the Majlis-i-Talimi (Academic Council), said the action taken by the Vice-Chancellor would be placed before the council at its next meeting. The university has directed its deans, directors, heads of departments and other concerned officials to take cognizance of the order. The director of the Centre for Distance and Online Education has also been asked to take necessary action.
Students interested in applying for the newly launched one-year PG programme should regularly check the university’s official website for updates on eligibility criteria, the application process and selection procedure.