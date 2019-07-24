Jamia Millia Islamia introduces four new courses

Advertising

Jamia Millia Islamia has introduced four new courses from this academic session, including two in post-graduation. The university has also increased the number of seats in M.Tech Mechanical Engineering from 18 to 30.

The new master degree courses introduced are Master of Science in Banking and Financial Analytics in Department of Economics with intake of 40 seats and M.Tech. Environmental Science and Engineering (Full Time) programme in conjunction with existing part-time programme with intake of 12 seats.

The university has also introduced P.G. Diploma in Molecular Diagnostics (PGMD-Self Financed) in Multidisciplinary Centre for Research & Studies with intake of 30 seats and Advance Diploma in Turkish Language (part-time) in the MMAJ Academy of International Studies with intake of 20 seats.

Four courses that have been revived are Advanced Diploma in Modern Persian with intake of 20 seats, Advanced Diploma in Pashto with intake of 10 seats, Diploma program in Uzbek in the MMAJ Academy of International Studies with intake of 10 seats and Certificate in Uzbek in the MMAJ Academy of International Studies with intake of 20 seats.

For details related to courses, please check the official website- jmi.ac.in