Jamia Hamdard university extends application deadline for UG, diploma admissions

Jamia Hamdard Monday extended the application deadline for undergraduate and diploma courses in view of Covid-19 pandemic. Interested students can now apply till August 10, 2021 at the official website – jamiahamdard.nopaperforms.com.

“In view of the persistent demand from the student and aspirants community and to enable the candidates to maximize their chances of applying for the upcoming session 2021-22, the last date of filing of admission forms for all undergraduate and diploma programmes for the academic session 2021-22 has been extended till August 10,” Vice-Chancellor, Jamia Hamdard said.

The university offers diploma, graduate, postgraduate and doctoral programs in Pharmacy, unani medicine, nursing, science, rehabilitation sciences, paramedical sciences, computer science, management, medicine, interdisciplinary sciences, law, social sciences, media and mass communication etc.

The admissions to selected UG programmes is offered on the basis of national level tests like NEET/JEE/CLAT. However, considering the ongoing pandemic, the university may decide to take admissions on the basis of merit of marks of their respective qualifying examinations subject to guidelines of the respective regulatory bodies as and when released.