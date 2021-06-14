Jamia Hamdard University admission process for 2021-22 session begins

The Jamia Hamdard University has started the registration process for admissions for the academic year 2021-22. The university, located in New Delhi, offers various programs and interested candidates may apply online for their desired programme at the official website- jamiahamdard.edu or through the application portal- jamiahamdard.nopaperforms.

The last date for submission of the online application form is July 25. Candidates may apply for up to eight programmes through a single application form.

The university offers diploma, graduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes in various disciplines through its nine schools and two centres. Admissions to various undergraduate programs are offered on the basis of the candidate’s performance and score on national level tests such as NEET/ JEE/ CLAT. However, due to the pandemic, several such examinations have been delayed. The university has discussed alternative bases for admissions in this situation.

“As the various competitive tests such as joint entrance examination (JEE), national eligibility cum entrance test (NEET), state common entrance test (CET) have been delayed this year We will be facilitating the admission process to this extraordinary situation without compromising on merit, we have devised “appropriate procedures” which are “fair and transparent” and we will surely adjust our academic calendar to take care of the lost time without compromising the academic rigour,” said Professor M.A. Jafri, Vice-Chancellor Jamia Hamdard.

Details regarding admissions such as the eligibility criteria and selection procedure will be made available by the university on their official website. Candidates are thus advised to visit the site for this information, and for further updates regarding the admissions process.