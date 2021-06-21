scorecardresearch
Monday, June 21, 2021
Jamia Hamdard University appoints new Vice-Chancellor

The new VC is also serving as a member of many government bodies including the UGC, AICTE, NAAC and DST.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi
June 21, 2021 6:04:18 pm
M Afshar Alam will be the 9th vice-chancellor of Jamia Hamdard w.e.f. June 19, 2021.

Jamia Hamdard University Delhi has appointed professor Dr M Afshar Alam as the new vice-chancellor. Alam will be the 9th vice-chancellor of Jamia Hamdard. On his appointment, professor Alam said, “My first priority is to get A + grade in NAAC for the university which is due in 2022. We have one year’s time for the preparation.”

Working on the new education policy 2020, he said, “Jamia Hamdard is working on multi-entry and multi exit for various subjects in various courses. We are working hard on a multi-disciplinary approach in the courses here.”

Alam has served the institution as the head of the department of computer sciences and engineering and also the dean of the school of engineering sciences and technology on many occasions. 

He is also serving as a member of many government bodies including the University Grants Commission (UGC), All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), the Department of Science and Technology (DST). 

He is conferred with many prestigious awards like AMP award for excellence in education, cooperative citizen award, World Environment Day award, and Spardha Shree award.

 

