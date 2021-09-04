Jamia Hamdard to reopen for offline classes for final year students

Jamia Hamdard will reopen offline classes and lab courses from September 7 in a phased manner. The offline classes are for the UG/PG final year students pursuing various courses like BSc/BTech/BPharm/BUMS/BBA/M Sc/M Tech/MBA/MCA/ M Pharma and final year students of Paramedical Sciences and Rehabilitation Sciences etc. The offline classes will be held in two shifts (forenoon and afternoon) with 50 per cent strength in each shift.

To ensure well-being of the students and staff, only those students who are permitted in the first phase will be allowed into the campus, Jamia Hamdard stated in a release. The varsity will be re-opened for the rest of the UG/PG students in the next phase after review. The classes for the rest of the courses shall continue to be offered through the online mode only.

Meanwhile, the online mode of teaching will also remain an option for the students of UG/PG final year.

As per the notification, all those students who are granted permission to attend classes in person are required to produce a genuine negative RT-PCR test report and vaccination certificate at the time of entry into the university along with an undertaking/consent signed by their parents.

VC Prof Afshar Alam explained, “Everything will be done in a phased and systematic manner. The first preference for offline classes will be given to the final year students. It will include students from courses like B.Sc/B.Tech/B.Pharm/BUMS/BBA/M.Sc./M.Tech/MBA/MCA/ M.Pharma and final year students of Paramedical Sciences and Rehabilitation Sciences. After the first phase is implemented, we will see how it goes. Once the exercise is successful, we will extend it to other batches and courses.”

Registrar Jamia Hamdard Syed Saud Akhtar, said: “We have worked on the modalities after holding a meeting with all deans of the School. Hopefully from next week, we will be able to reopen the campus in a phased manner. Final-year students will get first preference. It will be a big relief to students who had been finding it hard to continue with offline classes.

Outstation students are most likely to be called from the first week of September but attending offline classes is completely voluntary, he adds. “We already have a Covid-19 safety protocol in place and most of our staffs are vaccinated,” he adds.

It has been also decided that, in the event of a surge in COVID-19 cases and in due compliance with the guidelines/ measures/ decisions of the central government or the state governments, the offline classes may be suspended and students shall have to vacate the hostels on short notice.