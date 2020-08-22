Jamia Hamdard launches UG programme in Journalism and Mass Communication

The Journalism and Mass Communication programme will offer 50 seats

Jamia Hamdard has launched an undergraduate programme in Journalism and Mass Communication with focus on print, TV and broadcast media. The School of Media Education and Mass Communication will conduct a three year-long full-time undergraduate programme in journalism with the objective of churning out fully-trained journalists, media and content professionals for leading media organisations, read the varsity release. The programme will give special attention on online journalism and mobile Journalism (MoJo).

The programme will offer 50 seats. The candidates can apply through the websites- jamiahamdard.edu, jamiahamdard.nopaperforms.com till August 31. According to Dean SM Khan, “This three year Journalism and Mass Communication course launched by Jamia Hamdard is a benchmark in journalism education in India. Individuals who want to make their career in journalism have got a good opportunity to learn all the skills and techniques of the new age Journalism.”

The candidates with a minimum 50 per cent marks in plus 2 can apply for the programme. The admission will be done on the basis of marks in plus 2, followed by a counselling process.

The three-year programmes will consist of six semesters, including a mandatory internship programme. The selected students will be trained to become multi-lingual, multi-format journalists and media professionals skilled in the latest tools and techniques, the varsity release mentioned.

