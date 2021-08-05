Jamia Hamdard launches new MSc programme

The programme will be jointly offered by Schools of Computer Science and Engineering, Life sciences and Pharmacy. File.

Jamia Hamdard University has introduced a new MSc programme this year. The MSc in Computational and Systems Biology and Bioinformatics will be offered from the academic session 2021-22. The programme will be jointly offered by Schools of Computer Science and Engineering, Life sciences and Pharmacy.

The MSc (CSB) is a multidisciplinary program that combines the application of Computer technology to the management and analyses of biological data, develop new algorithms and software and use the software for the interpretation and analysis of the data into meaningful biological and biomedical information.

In addition, research programs involve the development and application of computational tools and approaches for expanding the use of biological, agricultural, medical, behavioural or health data, including those to acquire, store, organise, archive, analyse, or visualise such data, the development and application of data analytical and theoretical methods, mathematical modelling and computational simulation techniques to the study of biological, behavioural, and social systems.

The focus area of research includes systems and network biology and medicine, comparative genomics, disease gene mapping, structural biology, in silico drug design and vaccine design, molecular medicine, metabolic pathway studies, biological evolution, modelling biological systems, data mining and analysis of large scale data, biophysics, complex systems, big data analysis, machine learning applications for biological and medical and analysis, pattern recognition, data science, artificial intelligence, engineering biological pathways, the study of dynamical patterns, dynamical network theory, electronic representation of biological modules, modelling disease dynamics and epidemic – modelling and analysis of disease spreading models, namely, SI, SIR, SEIR, etc.

The graduates will be able to find employment in the commercial sector (software companies, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medicine, life sciences and other), academic and government domains. The job profiles include bioinformatics software developer, research scientist/associate, network administrator/analyst, computational biologist, database programmer, science technician, pharmacogenomics.