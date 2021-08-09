Jamia Hamdard launches MSc Medical Virology course in view of Covid-19

Jamia Hamdard has introduced a fresh course on MSc Medical Virology for current session 2021-22 in order to facilitate the acquisition of new insights into virus biology and cellular function through the study of viruses. The last day to apply for the course is September 15. Interested students can apply at jamiahamdard.edu.

In order to apply for the course, candidates should have a bachelor’s degree in science or related specialisations like microbiology, life science/bioscience, biotechnology, biochemistry, chemistry or BVSc or BSc medical laboratory technology or B Tech in biotechnology, MBBS, or any other related subject from a recognised university/institute with at least 50 per cent marks or equivalent grades.

The total duration of the course is two years. The course structure has been designed to provide the students with hands-on training in the latest technologies, while inculcating strong theoretical knowledge of the subject matter.

“To combat the endemics like Nipah, zika, MERS, SARS-CoV and to have a rapid response against emergency situations, well-trained experts and laboratories with sufficient infrastructure in the field of virology are need of the hour. Since, our country lacks such courses to handle viral diseases, Jamia Hamdard has started this new course in MSc Virology,” Vice-Chancellor Jamia Hamdard Prof M Afshar Alam said.

The purpose of the proposed research-based MSc Virology is to develop reasoning, skills and advanced knowledge in students in the field of virology using advanced techniques. The students will be trained for design of project, experimental design, execution of the experiments, data collection, data analysis and publication through dissertation in a research lab or industry.