Jamia Hamdard invites admission applications for NRI/ sponsored category students

Jamia Hamdard admissions 2020

Jamia Hamdard admissions 2020: Jamia Hamdard has invited applications for Non Resident Indian (NRI)/ sponsored category students for the academic session 2020-21. The candidates who wish to take admissions to UG and PG courses can submit their online applications till November 20.

The admission portal is open for foreign and sponsored category students for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes including medical, pharmacy, unani, medicine, nursing, science, computer applications, management, law etc.

The eligibility criteria for undergraduate courses is class 12 pass, while for postgraduate courses is a minimum bachelor’s degree. “The qualifications required for eligibility for admission to different courses can be checked in detail from the prospectus. Only those students who have qualified from foreign universities or Boards of Higher Education recognized as equivalent by the ‘Association of Indian Universities’ (AIU) are eligible for admission,” as per the varsity notification.

The name of the selected candidates will be uploaded on the varsity website- jamiahamdard.edu. Further, the selected candidates will also be informed on e-mail ID/ SMS provided in the application form. Students can find the tentative schedule of tests/ interviews/ counselling, 2020-21 from the varsity website.

For any admission related query, students are advised to email at admissions@jamiahamdard.ac.in.

