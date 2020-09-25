Jamia Hamdard introduces MSc in Biomedical Sciences

Jamia Hamdard 2020: There are around 20 seats on offer. File

Jamia Hamdard has launched full-time Master of Science (MSc) course in Biomedical Sciences in an effort to cater to the post COVID-19 healthcare needs. The two-year programme designed by the university’s Institute of Molecular Medicine (JH-IMM) will focus on healthcare areas relate to combat future pandemics in the country. There are around 20 seats on offer. The candidates can apply through the website- jamiahamdard.edu till September 30, as per a statement.

This programme is aimed to equip human resources in areas relevant to drug/ vaccine development, analyse medical data to investigate pathogens and chronic diseases and help develop programmes that can improve outcomes in population health of our country. Programme coordinator Surajit Ganguly said, “This course will be appropriate for prospects who aspire to develop their careers in academia, regulatory bodies and healthcare Industry to combat emerging diseases.”

Eligibility criteria: The candidates need to possess Bachelor’s degree in subjects related to Biological Sciences- Biomedical Sciences/ Life Sciences/ Zoology/Microbiology/ Chemistry/ Biochemistry etc with at least 50 per cent marks in aggregate.

Course pattern

The semester would consist of five papers, and one practical through semester 1, 2 and 3. Semester IV would comprise of the optional research area, from which each student has to select one dissertation work.

About JH-IMM

Jamia Hamdard-Institute of Molecular Medicine (JH-IMM) is a research Institute with expertise and emphasis on biological, medical, chemical and computational approaches to biomedical research, particularly for investigating the molecular basis of human diseases and intervention.

The institute leads in the evolving area combining traditional and modern medicine, to be a major centre of discovery in biomedical research and develop into a world-class science and educational research entity.

